Diabeloop raises $73M to accelerate worldwide deployment of its automatic insulin pump

Diabeloop SA has just closed a series C funding round, securing $73 million to ramp global expansion for its DBL1 integrated smart system for patients with type 1 diabetes. “This will allow us to boost commercial roll-out and continue pursuing our growth strategy into Europe, the U.S. and Asia,” Erik Huneker, CEO of Diabeloop, told BioWorld.