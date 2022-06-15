2022 FDLI Annual Meeting

Shuren says FDA out of medical device single review program for now

Regulatory harmonization for medical technology often seems more the stuff of gauzy dreams than bare-knuckle reality, but the Medical Device Single Review Program (MDSRP) is at the top of the list for a lot of device makers. Jeff Shuren, director of the U.S. FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) device center, told an audience at this year’s annual meeting of the Food and Drug Law Institute (FDLI) that while the agency is very keen on the MDSRP concept, the agency would need help from Congress with the statute in order to take part, and thus the FDA will not be taking part in the MDSRP effort for now.