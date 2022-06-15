FDA finalizes quantitative imaging guidance

Quantitative imaging (QI) is making an increasingly larger footprint in clinical practice, and the U.S. FDA has rounded out a 2019 draft guidance spelling out the agency’s expectations regarding technical performance assessment of this class of products. Developers of software that provide quantitative data from imaging studies should expect to conduct studies that ensure the software controls for a wide range of sources of error, suggesting that studies of these algorithms could prove expensive.