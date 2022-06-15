BioWorld - Wednesday, June 15, 2022
BIO 2022: Push to model disease biology advancing, but slowly

June 15, 2022
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
With just 10% of therapeutic programs successfully moving from first toxicity dose to market, drug developers are on a constant hunt for new tricks to put the odds in their favor. Strategies abound, from biomarker-guided patient selection to deeper regulatory engagement. But big pharma executives and an academic expert weighing the challenge at the BIO International Convention said June 14 they see another tool slowly gaining traction with the potential to decrease timelines and boost chances for approval: in-silico modeling.
