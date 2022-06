Boston Scientific grabs majority stake in M.I. Tech for $230M

Boston Scientific Corp. signed an agreement to purchase a majority stake (64%) of M.I. Tech Co. Ltd. for $230 million. The publicly traded Pyeongtaek South Korea-based company manufactures device solutions used in endoscopic and urologic procedures. Boston Scientific has distributed M.I. Tech’s Hanarostent non-vascular stent in Japan since 2015. The deal marks Boston Scientific’s first acquisition of the year, following a busy spending spree in 2021.