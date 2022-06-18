BIO 2022: Despite record number, life sciences talent still hard to come by

Amid a convergence of demographic, economic and technological trends, more workers are engaged in U.S. life sciences research than ever before, a new analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The analysis, by commercial real estate giant CBRE Group Inc., found that even with a doubling in the number of U.S. graduates in biological and biomedical sciences since 2005, biopharma companies continue to face major challenges finding talent and, increasingly, space in which to put that talent to work.