US FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for children down to 6 months

Just days after U.S. FDA advisors unanimously backed use of both the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccines in children 6 months and older, the FDA has expanded emergency use authorizations for the products. Availability could follow as soon as June 21, after a meeting of the CDC’s ongoing Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, wraps up June 18.