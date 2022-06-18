AI in Radiology

Patient AI education a complicated but necessary undertaking

The U.S. FDA is among the regulators that are taking account of the views of patients in medical device development and regulation, but artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are terra incognita for many, if not most patients. Rebekah Angove, vice president for patient experience and program evaluation at the Patient Insight Institute, told BioWorld that while some patients clearly want to know more about AI and ML, it is also clear that more than a certain amount of detail is more of a distraction than a help for most patients.