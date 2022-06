SMAIO obtains clearance for surgery planning software and patient-specific rods for arthrodesis

Just three months after raising $10 million from its IPO on the Paris Euronext Growth market, SMAIO SA (Software Machines and Adaptive Implants in Orthopedics) obtained U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Balance Analyzer 3D surgery planning software and for its patient-specific union rods. This spinal realignment planning software uses medical imaging of the patient’s spine in an upright static position.