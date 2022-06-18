BioWorld - Saturday, June 18, 2022
Nonagen lands CE mark for Oncuria bladder cancer test

June 17, 2022
By Catherine Longworth
Los Angeles-based cancer diagnostics company Nonagen Bioscience Corp. obtained CE marking for its Oncuria immunoassay for bladder cancer. The multiplex urine test is designed to detect the concentration of 10 proteins that are associated with bladder cancer in urine samples. Clinical studies found the test has a 93% sensitivity and 93% specificity for detecting bladder cancer. The test is also designed to predict whether people are more likely to respond to bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy, a first-line treatment for bladder cancer.
