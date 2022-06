FDA grants Sonivie IDE approval for resistant hypertension study

The U.S. FDA has granted Sonivie Ltd. IDE approval for a pilot study to treat resistant hypertension patients with renal artery denervation (RDN) using its Tivus ultrasound ablation system. The intravascular, catheter-based system uses high-frequency non-focused ultra-sound energy to ablate nerves in the renal artery and cause denervation of nerves in other structures such as the bronchus.