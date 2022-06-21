BioWorld - Tuesday, June 21, 2022
2022 FDLI Annual Conference

AI developers should build robust change control protocols despite absence of FDA guidance

June 20, 2022
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA may be the most advanced regulatory agency when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), but developers of these products still have little in the way of FDA guidance to work with in many instances. Cassie Scherer of Dublin-based Medtronic plc, told attendees at this year’s Food and Drug Law Institute annual conference that they should have a product change control protocol ready to go despite the absence of FDA guidance on the subject, an effort that will increase time to market but pay eventually big dividends.
