Onward begins trial of ARC implantable neurostimulator for spinal cord injury

Onward Medical NV reported initial patient enrollment in its Hemon early feasibility study and first-in-human trial of its ARC implantable pulse generator. The study will examine stabilization of hemodynamic function in patients with a spinal cord injury. It is taking place at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). “Implanting into a human for the first time is an important step forward for our neurostimulation technology, designed to help refine and implement epidural stimulation therapy in patients with spinal cord injury,” Dave Marver, CEO of Onward, told BioWorld.