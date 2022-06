FDA morcellation containment draft for preclinical testing hints at clinical testing

The U.S. FDA had previously recommended that power morcellation be conducted only with tissue containment systems and has released a draft guidance for non-clinical testing for these containment systems. While the demands for non-clinical testing are rigorous, the draft also said that clinical testing is likely to be required as well, raising the question of why the agency failed to include clinical testing recommendations in the same draft guidance.