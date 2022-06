Give ITT a try: PTC heads to FDA (again) with Translarna data in DMD

After an up-and-down day – mostly up, toward the end – during which the phrase “totality of the data” got air time aplenty, shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) closed at $34.07, a rise of $5.66, or almost 20%, on word of top-line data from Study 041 with Translarna (ataluren) in nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).