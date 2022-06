9 Meters stock shrinks as study needs more participants

In this case, more is just too much. The number of participants needed to determine a significant clinical outcome in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s phase III of larazotide in treating celiac disease has grown too large to support the study. The company said an independent statistician’s interim analysis convinced it to take a step back and re-evaluate its options for developing the zonulin inhibitor in the indication.