Ionis, Astrazeneca target filing for amyloid-driven disease after phase III readout

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Astrazeneca plc, partners on the antisense oligonucleotide inhibitor eplontersen, said interim phase III data showed the candidate had a positive impact on disease progression in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy, giving them confidence to plan for a U.S. FDA NDA filing in the indication before the end of 2022.