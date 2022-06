Afrigen, Univercells, Etherna collaborate on African-owned mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Afrigen Biologics (Pty) Ltd. is teaming up with two Belgian firms to co-develop and produce an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine intended for distribution throughout Africa. It’s an open question whether the vaccine will actually contribute to the present pandemic response, given the timelines involved in both validating the production facility that will produce the end product and in running the necessary trials in order to gain approval.