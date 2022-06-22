CMS lowers risk threshold for transcarotid artery revascularization

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) had covered transcarotid artery revascularization for patients at high risk of poor outcomes during carotid artery endarterectomy to correct for stenosis, but the agency recently expanded that patient population to those at standard surgical risk. The news was lauded by the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) as a solid development for patients, given that this procedure’s complication rates are in many instances lower than seen in conventional endarterectomy.