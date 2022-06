Dxcover’s pan-cancer test identifies 90%+ of early cancers, pioneers new approach

A presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 annual conference demonstrated that the Dxcover Cancer Liquid Biopsy differentiated between patients with cancer and healthy controls and detected more than 90% of stage I malignancies across a broad range of cancers. Dxcover Ltd. provided more details on its new approach to the search for reliable, rapid screening for multiple malignancies at the 12th International Conference on Clinical Spectroscopy on June 21.