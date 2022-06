AI in radiology

Patents a problem for AI, but inventors still finding ways to thrive

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) present regulators and payers alike with some interesting dilemmas, but that statement can be applied to patent offices and inventors as well. In this fifth installment in a series on AI in radiology, we’ll examine the hazards of acquiring and sustaining intellectual property protection for these algorithms, a much more complicated and complex undertaking than many developers might appreciate.