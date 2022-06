Draeger inadvertently releases faulty filters, leading to class I recall

The U.S. FDA reported a class I recall for a single lot of the Safestar 55 breathing filter system by Draeger Inc., due to partial obstruction of the filter, which can lead to hypoxia. The affected units were part of a lot that was to be destroyed, but were instead inadvertently distributed even though they were identified as unusable after a manual inspection process at Draeger.