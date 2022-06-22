Precision Biosciences Inc. is getting $75 million up front and could earn up to $1.4 billion in a collaboration with Novartis AG to develop a one-time in vivo gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies. Under the terms, Durham, N.C.-based Precision will be tasked with developing a custom nuclease using its ARCUS gene editing platform that allows for insertion of a therapeutic transgene at a safe harbor location in the genome. It’s an approach the company hopes will set it apart from more advanced ex vivo gene editing treatments that would require patient access to transplant centers.

Galapagos shifts gears with Cellpoint, Aboundbio acquisitions

Galapagos NV is making a decisive shift away from its small-molecule roots, sealing the simultaneous acquisition of CAR T-cell therapy specialist Cellpoint BV and fully-human antibody company Aboundbio Inc. The Cellpoint deal is by far the largest, with Galapagos paying €125 million (US$132 million) cash up front, with a further €100 million to come in milestones. The price for Aboundbio, of Pittsburgh, is $14 million.

Study rekindles hope for exercise pill – or at least, molecular exercise science

Investigators at Stanford University and Baylor College of Medicine have identified an exercise-induced appetite suppressant that led to weight loss when administered to obese mice. The molecule, Lac-Phe, has led to predictable excitement around the possibility of appetite-suppressing exercise in a pill.

Athira stock plummets after HGF drug blows up in phase II AD effort

Shares of Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) plunged almost 67%, or $5.66, to trade midday at $2.79 after the company disclosed top-line results from its exploratory phase II with fosgonimeton (ATH-1017, fosgo) in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Called Act-AD, the 77-participant study showed a benefit of only 0.71 points vs. placebo on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive Subscale 11. Fosgo, meant to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor and its receptor, MET, is due to report data from a phase III trial in the first half of next year.

Biopharma index down, but doing better than most

While BioWorld’s Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) remains down slightly from the end of last year, recent gains by several companies suggest the industry may be beginning to bounce back. “After nearly a year of just abysmal stock reactions to binary data updates, there’s finally a glimmer of hope,” said analyst Josh Schimmer, of Evercore ISI. The BBI is down only 0.93% as of June 21, a modest decline in comparison with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which is down by 24.1% this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 16.1%.

Moderna invests in UK manufacturing and research, answering calls to prep for fast response to future ‘Disease X’

While the biopharma industry was widely praised for its fast response to the COVID-19 pandemic, moves are afoot to ensure that the world is better prepared in case another pandemic hits. Moderna Inc. was one of the companies that blazed a trail in the early stages of the pandemic with its revolutionary mRNA vaccine. Now the firm is investing in manufacturing and R&D in the U.K. to make good on a pledge to respond to the next global disease threat within 100 days of its detection.

Novartis to seek another opinion on Gilenya US patent

Novartis AG is not going quietly into the night after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed itself, invalidating a patent covering a 0.5-mg dosing regimen for the company’s blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya (fingolimod). After the split opinion came down June 21 from the three-judge panel, Novartis said it plans to file a petition seeking further review of the decision by the full court. Since the Federal Circuit hasn’t issued a formal mandate closing the appeals process, the permanent injunction granted against HEC Pharm Co. Ltd., which challenged the patent, remains in place, Novartis said. According to the FDA Orange Book, the patent, #9187405, expires in 2027.

Also in the news

