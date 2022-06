Galapagos shifts gears with Cellpoint, Aboundbio acquisitions

Galapagos NV is making a decisive shift away from its small-molecule roots, sealing the simultaneous acquisition of CAR T-cell therapy specialist Cellpoint BV and fully-human antibody company Aboundbio Inc. The Cellpoint deal is by far the largest, with Galapagos paying €125 million (US$132 million) cash up front, with a further €100 million to come in milestones. The price for Aboundbio of Pittsburgh, is $14 million.