Precision, Novartis ink $1.4B in vivo gene editing deal for sickle cell disease

As fellow gene editing firm Crispr Therapeutics AG hosted an innovation day in which it confirmed plans for regulatory filings by year-end for an ex vivo gene editing therapy in sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, Precision Biosciences Inc. announced plans to develop an in vivo gene editing approach through a collaboration with Novartis AG that brings Precision an initial $75 million with up to $1.4 billion in potential milestones.