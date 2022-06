FDA clears Medtronic’s ligament augmentation system in spine surgery

Medtronic plc has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and breakthrough device designation for its Ligapass 2.0 ligament augmentation system in spine surgery. The surgical treatment is designed to reduce the reoperation rate for proximal junctional kyphosis (PJK), a complication of adult spinal deformity surgery which disrupts spinal ligaments. Ligament augmentation provides strength to the upper instrumented vertebra and adjacent segments while also reducing junctional stress at those levels.