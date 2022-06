DOJ continues to press ahead on telehealth fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported an indictment of a physician in Paducah, Kentucky for causing the filing of false claims to the Medicare program with the help of telehealth. The physician is liable for only $560,000 in penalties, but the announcement again underscores the department’s crackdown on telehealth fraud, regardless of the dollar value of the fraud.