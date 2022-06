Go ask Alice: Eat me and don’t eat me signals at the heart of DEM Biopharma

Despite a huge amount of progress in the hot space CD47, there’s a large space beyond it to explore, according to DEM Biopharma Inc.’s CEO David Donabedian. The new company just raised $70 million to develop therapies targeting don’t eat me, hence DEM, and eat me signals on cancer cells and macrophages.