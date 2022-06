Uniqure reassures with full-year low-dose data in HD; efficacy ahead with gene therapy?

Uniqure NV rolled out stock-pleasing safety and biomarker data from 10 patients enrolled in the low-dose cohort of the ongoing phase I/II trial with AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington’s disease (HD), but investors must wait for details on MRI scans. “We have communicated that we will discuss the MRI findings in the middle of next year,” CEO Matt Kapusta told investors during a conference call. “That’s all I can say.”