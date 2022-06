Biomarin outlines pricing strategy for costly hemophilia A gene therapy after backing from European regulators

The first gene therapy to treat severe hemophilia A was among the drugs recommended for European approval by regulators from the EMA’s CHMP at its monthly meeting. Manufactured by Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) was recommended for conditional marketing authorization in the EU for severe hemophilia A in adults who do not have factor VIII inhibitors and no antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5.