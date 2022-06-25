Newco news

Alladapt’s goal is to help food allergy sufferers adapt

The only way to avoid food allergies right now is to stay away from whatever triggers them and, at best, grab some rescue epinephrine in case there’s trouble. Peanut allergies have an FDA-approved treatment, but the remainder of the troublemakers don’t have any therapies. Hoping to change that, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc. closed a $119 million financing to develop its food allergy treatments. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company’s lead candidate is ADP-101, an oral immunotherapy that is in a phase I/II trial and an open-label extension study of children and adults.