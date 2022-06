Newco news

Carbon Biosciences takes aim at cystic fibrosis, launching with $38M toward next-gen gene therapy

Although there has been huge progress in treatment of cystic fibrosis over the last decade, with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. becoming the first to address the underlying cause of the disease with its Kalydeco (ivacaftor), approved in 2012, there are still many patients who aren’t eligible for treatment.