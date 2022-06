Gemelli digests $19M series A to commercialize GI diagnostics

Investors ate up the opportunity to be part of Gemelli Biotech Corp.’s series A funding round, which raised $19 million to support the company’s growth and expand access to its diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Blue Ox Healthcare Partners led the round with founding investor Cedars-Sinai and support from Carolina Angel Network, Cerracap Ventures and several family offices.