AI harmonization is key for companies as regulators continue brewing new rules

Regulatory harmonization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is high on the checklist for companies that want to develop these products, but legislatures and regulatory agencies across the globe seem less interested. Koen Cobbaert, senior manager for quality standards and regulation with Royal Philips, told BioWorld that there is a race on to be the first market with a full-fledged set of regulations, a fact of life that does little to advance the cause of harmonization.