BD recalls intraosseous needle set kits, power drivers

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD) recalled intraosseous needle set kits and power drivers. The action was triggered by difficulties in separating the stylet from the needle. The FDA also announced a class I recall of the Volara respiratory clearance system by Baxter Healthcare Corp., of Deerfield, Ill., because of issues with an in-line ventilator adapter.