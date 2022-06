Analysts say med-tech industry insulated but not immune from potential recession

Analysts have warned that the medical device industry is not completely immune from any effects of a potential recession. With fears that a recession is looming, investment firm Needham said companies with capital equipment exposure could be the most vulnerable as hospitals look to repair equipment, instead of replacing it. During the 2008-2009 recession, sales in capital equipment declined for about 12 months, while procedure growth slowed for several years.