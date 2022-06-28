Patient Square hears the call of Eargo, invests $125M

Sounds like Eargo Inc. received good news as Patient Square Capital signed a definitive agreement to purchase $100 million in senior secured convertible notes plus an additional $25 million in future investment subject to certain conditions. The new funds provide some breathing room for the hearing aid company, which has been rocked by a $34.37 million settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ), questions about its ability to remain on the Nasdaq exchange following delayed filings of its 2021 annual report and first quarter 2022 report and a 97% drop in its stock price since its high in February 2021.