Harmonization a key consideration in responses to UK regulatory proposal

In an era of ever-increasing change in regulation of medical devices, the 2021 draft regulatory proposal by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) might have seemed like an invitation to regulatory balkanization. However, MHRA said the responses to the draft proposal indicated widespread support for “international collaboration with like-minded regulators,” thus reassuring industry that their developmental devices won’t face an entirely new set of barriers to access to a market of more than 67 million.