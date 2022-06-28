Connections, Susan Greenfield told her audience at the 2022 Annual Conference of the European Association for Neuroscience, are what the mind is all about.

"When you are born, you are born with a fair amount of neurons," she said at the conference's opening plenary on Sunday. But "what characterizes the growth of the brain postnatally is the configurations of connections."

And that, she said, is how the infant brain turns into a mind. In her talk, Greenfield gave a wide-ranging overview of where she sees connections as playing a role, beginning with the very concept of mind.

"The mind is not some airy-fairy philosophical alternative to the squalor of the physical brain," Greenfield said. "It is the personalization of the brain, through these unique connections afforded by the marvelous [capacity] human beings have for plasticity."

Greenfield is a professor emeritus of pharmacology at Oxford University, and the founder and CEO of Neuro-Bio (as well as a baroness and member of the House of Lords).

Sensations, she said are certainly enjoyable. "We talk about having a sensational time. If I said, let's go out and have a cognitive time – no one's coming!"

From shiny thing to wedding ring

But it is cognition that gives many things their meaning. For example, to a baby, a wedding ring is a sensory stimulus and no more. It is a shiny eyecatcher, and something to put into one's mouth.

But with learning, embodied in the formation of new connections, that wedding ring "says something about the person [wearing it] that is not evident from its sensory properties."

And dementia, Greenfield argued, is something of the opposite process, where as connections are lost, "the world means less and less."

Greefield's framework for thinking about neurodegeneration, she told the audience, is that it is "an aberrant form of development."

Greenfield has identified a group of neurons that may be where neurodegeneration – in particular, Alzheimer's disease (AD – gets its start.

These neurons, which make up a brain region called the isodendritic core, have a different developmental origin than other neurons in the brain, and they are particularly developmental factors.

Neurons of the isodendritic core express the enzyme acetylcholinesterase. But in this brain region, it does not participate in synthesizing acetylcholine. Instead, it functions directly as a signaling molecule. One part of acetylcholinesterase, the peptide T14, is a growth factor during development. However, in the wrong context – including in aged neurons – it can be toxic.

During her plenary session talk, Greenfield argued that it is these toxic effects of T14 that are the initiating event of AD, with amyloid aggregation as a "downstream feature" but not a driver.

Neuro-Bio is conducting preclinical development with a cyclized version of T14 that is a competitive antagonist. The company is also looking at T14 as a biomarker for AD, and developing an animal model of AD through T14 injections.

Synapses and tracts

Connectivity is not just a feature of individual neurons, but of brain regions as well. In a workshop on "The human connectome in neurological diseases – relationships to pathology and clinical progression", Massimo Filippi, a professor of neurology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University's San Raffaele Scientific Institute, gave an overview of how the connections between such regions are altered in neurodegenerative disease. Filippi and his colleagues also presented a poster on "Age-related vulnerability of the human brain connectome" at the conference.

Using the example of multiple sclerosis, Filippi showed that changes to connections – more often decreases in connectivity, but sometimes increases – increased as the disease progressed. Notably, while the network of hubs looks fairly similar to controls in multiple sclerosis patients with preserved cognitive function, impaired cognitive function came with a loss of hubs in the frontal lobes.

The hub model could also explain the clinical MR paradox, why the amount of damage seen during imaging does not always predict the amount of functional impairment in patients, Filippi said. If critical hubs are affected, comparatively minor areas of damage can have outsize clinical effects, likening it to infrastructure.

"If you close a big airport, such as Heathrow in London, you will have problems all over the world," he said. Closing a smaller airport also leads to local problems, but not "the derangement of an entire system."