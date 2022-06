Acutus stock jumps following expanded FDA clearance

Shares in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) are trading 50% higher after the arrhythmia management company reported the launch of an expanded suite of its Acqcross left-heart access products. The Carlsbad, Calif.-based company received an expanded U.S. FDA clearance for its Acqcross Qx system for use with Natick, Mass.-based Boston Scientific Corp.’s Watchman left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) device.