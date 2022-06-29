Alivecor wins preliminary round at ITC hearing in patent dispute with Apple

Patent disputes between developers of medical software might not have kept pace with the rate of disputes over in vitro diagnostic patents, but Alivecor Inc. and Apple Inc. are doing their share to keep software patents in the news. In the latest development, Mountain View, Calif.-based Alivecor reported that it won an initial determination of infringement of one of its patents by Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif., which could lead to an exclusion order for Apple watches if the case ultimately goes Alivecor’s way.