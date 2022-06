Corvia’s pulse quickens over $54M to confirm results of diastolic heart failure device

Corvia Medical Inc. has closed $54 million in equity financing to support a confirmatory trial for its Interatrial Shunt Device, designed to reverse diastolic heart failure (HF), otherwise known as “preserved ejection fraction” (HFpEF), and which affects millions of Americans. This follows results of the largest randomized controlled trial of a device-based therapy published in February 2022, with a 45% reduction in HF events and a 55% greater improvement in patient quality of life.