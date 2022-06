Duo of Peijia catheters approved in China for neurointerventional surgery

Peijia Medical Ltd. has received two marketing approvals from China’s NMPA for its catheters to be used in neurointerventional surgery. They are the balloon guide catheter (BGC) Fluxcap and delivery balloon dilation catheter Fastunnel. Both were developed by Peijia’s wholly owned subsidiary Achieva Medical Ltd.