Varian secures IDE for experimental cancer therapy trial

Varian Medical Systems Inc. received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the U.S. FDA to start a clinical trial evaluating its new radiation therapy. The experimental treatment, named Flash, delivers radiation at ultra-high dose rates, typically in less than one second. The Siemens Healthineers AG company said the therapy is capable of being over 100 times faster than conventional radiation therapy.