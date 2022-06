Biden administration rolls out measures to thwart monkeypox in U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic completely rewrote the script for government responses to communicable diseases, and thus the Biden administration is wasting no time reacting to the emergence of the monkeypox virus. The administration announced June 28 that it has developed a plan to allocate the distribution of large volumes of vaccines, but the CDC has shipped tests to five major commercial lab companies, thus putting the U.S. on a strong footing to respond to the outbreak.