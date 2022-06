Companies are ramping up for launch of new monkeypox assays

Joining a growing number of diagnostics companies mobilizing to minimize the spread of monkeypox, Novacyt SA and Seegene Inc. reported they have developed new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays to quickly diagnose the disease this week. Roche Holding AG released three monkeypox tests for research use in late May. Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson & Co. have similar plans. Stanford Medicine made its own diagnostic available to its patients last week.