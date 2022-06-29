Given that Novavax Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine will be a latecomer to the U.S. scene if it gets U.S. FDA authorization, it’s been cast in a supporting role to the lead being played by the mRNA vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE. But the data presented at the June 28 Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee meeting suggest the Novavax vaccine may have the chops to take on a much larger role in taming the pandemic. While the mRNA vaccines have limitations with waning effectiveness and protection against newer SARS-CoV-2 variants, panelist Wayne Marasco, a professor at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, said he found the Novavax data “pretty significant” in that its prototype vaccine, based on the ancestral viral strain, provided good protection against omicron BA.5, the latest subvariant to show up in the U.S.

Ipsen refiles palovarotene as potential therapy for rare bone disorder

Shares in Ipsen SA edged higher June 29 after the firm announced it had refiled its palovarotene NDA with the U.S. FDA for the ultra-rare disease fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. The regulator granted a six-month priority review for the drug, which was once written off and had its FDA filing pulled in 2021 after officials asked for further analyses and data.

Phase IIb/III data in PN boost shares of Trevi

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) were trading midday at $2.45, up 43 cents, or 21.3% on data with Haduvio (oral nalbuphine extended release) for prurigo nodularis (PN). Unveiled were findings from the phase IIb/III Pruritus Relief through Itch-Scratch Modulation, or PRISM, trial of Haduvio in treating PN. Haduvio demonstrated statistically significant results on the primary efficacy endpoint in PN: a 4-point reduction in the Worst Itch – Numerical Rating Scale (p=0.0157). The drug acts as an antagonist to the mu opioid receptor and as an agonist to the kappa opioid receptor.

Mirobio raises $79M to advance checkpoint agonists for autoimmune disease

Mirobio Ltd. is poised to take two checkpoint agonists into the clinic in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, after closing a $97 million series B round. The most advanced program, MB-272, is an agonist of the B and T lymphocyte attenuator receptor that relays inhibitory signals to suppress the immune response. Mirobio says activating it has a “far reaching” regulatory effect, restoring self-tolerance across several major autoimmune diseases, including lupus.

Imugene reports positive final overall survival data in phase II HER-Vaxx gastric cancer trial

Immuno-oncology company Imugene Ltd. reported median overall survival for patients receiving HER-Vaxx plus chemotherapy was 13.9 months compared to 8.3 months in patients treated with chemotherapy alone in its phase II study in HER2/neu overexpressing advanced gastric cancer. The Sydney-based company’s HER-Vaxx is a B-cell peptide cancer immunotherapy designed to treat tumors that overexpress the HER-2/neu receptor, such as gastric, breast, ovarian, lung and pancreatic cancers.

Novartis layoffs underway amid global restructuring

Novartis AG is making good on its plan to streamline the company so it can save $1 billion. The Basel, Switzerland-based company told BioWorld the restructuring that’s underway could impact 8,000 positions around the world, with 1,400 of them in Switzerland. Novartis said it’s integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units and will create two separate commercial organizations, Innovative Medicines U.S. and Innovative Medicines International. Novartis is also creating a new Strategy & Growth function group by combining the corporate strategy, R&D portfolio strategy and business development departments.

Also in the news

