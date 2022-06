Mirobio raises $97M to advance checkpoint agonists for autoimmune disease

Mirobio Ltd. is poised to take two checkpoint agonists into the clinic in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, after closing a $97 million series B round. The most advanced program, MB-272, is an agonist of the B and T lymphocyte attenuator receptor that relays inhibitory signals to suppress the immune response. Mirobio says activating it has a “far reaching” regulatory effect, restoring self-tolerance across several major autoimmune diseases, including lupus.