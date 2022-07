Illumina targets August launch for pan-cancer assay

A new cancer genomic test co-developed by Illumina Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. will soon be available globally, excluding the U.S. and Japan. The research use only Trusight Oncology 500 HRD test is designed to identify genetic mutations used in the evaluation of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), a signal that can indicate tumor formation. The product combines HRD technology from genetic test maker Myriad Genetics Inc. and next generation sequencing (NGS) technology from Illumina.