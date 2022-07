Cleaning systems implicated in Philips CPAP recall lacked validation

Device servicing by third parties has been topical of late, although not in the context of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) systems. That seems likely to change thanks to the ongoing recall of CPAP machines made by Philips Respironics Inc., of Murrysville, Pa., which was driven by reports of degradation of foam used in the device for insulation.